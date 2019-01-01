Salah reveals half-time team talk that spurred Liverpool to Crystal Palace victory

The Eagles became the first club to score three goals against the Reds this season, but the Egyptian praised his team-mates' fighting spirit

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed how a half-time team talk helped inspire Saturday’s second-half comeback against Crystal Palace .

The Reds trailed Roy Hodgson’s men 1-0 at the interval, but four goals in the second period saw Liverpool pick up their 19th Premier League victory of the season.

However, it was far from an easy afternoon against Palace, and Liverpool faced a nervy last few minutes at Anfield as they held on to their 4-3 victory.

Salah and his team-mates know they must endure similarly difficult afternoons between now and May if they are to claim the Premier League title.

“We expected before the game that the game was going to be very difficult,” the Egyptian told BBC Sport after the match.

“First half they played well and they played well also [in the] second half but they were staying [close] to the box and it was a tough game. But in the end the most important thing for us is the result and we had a good result.

“We conceded three goals, it’s hard a little bit but we have to accept it. This is football and we have to live with that.

“We talked to each other [at half-time] that we had to be strong mentally because this is a tough time.

“This is the most important time for us, when you are struggling you have to be strong in mind, so we talked together and the manager also gave us information and we played well and we deserved the game.”

Salah himself scored two against the Eagles, which means he has now netted 50 overall in the Premier League .

Both goals came from the attacker’s quick reactions as he latched onto some scruffy defending by Palace, the latter in particular, which came from a calamitous error from goalkeeper Julian Speroni.

It means Salah has bagged 16 in the league this season, more than anyone else in England’s top flight.

However, it wasn’t a completely perfect day for the 26-year-old, as he was roundly criticised for alleged diving during an incident involving former Reds defender Mamadou Sakho.

Liverpool’s win against Palace temporarily moved Jurgen Klopp’s men seven points clear at the top of the table, but Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Huddersfield on Sunday reduced that margin back to four points.

Following Saturday’s win the Merseysiders are not in action for 11 days until they host Leicester City on Wednesday January 30.