Salah or Mane? Which Liverpool star does Simba SC's Kahata rate higher?

The Kenya midfielder believes the Egyptian is more of a play-maker, which fits his own style

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata has revealed which of 's star forwards he rates higher, Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

The midfielder was part of the team which played in the 2019 Afcon in , but was not involved as then-coach Sebastien Migne opted to bench him for the entire game.

The Harambee Stars went on to lose the game 3-0 with the Liverpool star scoring a brace while the other goal was scored by Ismaila Sarr.

Despite this display, the 28-year-old rates the Egyptian marginally higher.

"Mane is a hard-worker, he strives in the field and can score as well," Kahata told Goal on Monday.

"I don't take anything away from [Mane] he is a fighter and a finisher.

"However, Salah is skilled and his game is similar to mine. He is creative and skilled in equal measure.

"He is more of a play-maker and his impact is felt more; I will go for Salah at any given time."

However, the Kenya international admits the Reds are fortunate to have both players.

"Looking at recent successes, the duo has been immensely involved and it is the reason why Liverpool have a deadly attack," Kahata added.

"They are good players, world-class and Liverpool should strive to keep both at the club for the longest time possible."

Before the Premier League took a break owing to Covid-19, Liverpool were leading the table with 82 points from the 29 matches played.

They need six more points to guarantee their first league title in three decades.