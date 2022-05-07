Salah makes 250th Liverpool appearance against Tottenham Hotspur

Mohamed Salah reached a personal landmark on Saturday as the Egyptian took the field for his 250th game as a Liverpool player.

All set for a landmark appearance 👌#LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/2C5atzl5iz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2022

The 29-year-old was named in attack alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz for the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium.

And once the game kicks off he will reach 250 appearances for the club, a milestone he completed in five years with the Reds.

Since joining the Reds for £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 from Serie A outfit AS Roma, the Egyptian has been an instant hit for Jurgen Klopp’s men helping them win the Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

On October 17, 2020, the former Chelsea forward became the 17th player in Liverpool FC history to score 100 goals for the club, having found the net against Everton at Goodison Park.

His brilliance in front of goal saw him win the Premier League top-scorer prize twice, and in the process joining the likes of Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie and Harry Kane as players who have won the accolade for two consecutive seasons.

This season, he has found the net 22 times to lead the top scorers’ chart with Tottenham's Son Heung-min (19 goals) and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (18 goals) occupying the second and third position, respectively.

Article continues below

Overall, he has 155 goals and 58 assists from his previous 249 outings in all competitions for the Reds.

In netting against Manchester United and teeing up Luis Diaz, the two-time African Player of the Year became only the second player after Mesut Ozil in Premier League history to have scored and made an assist in home and away matches against the Red Devils in a single season.

Victory over Antonio Conte’s men will see Liverpool dethrone Manchester City as leaders pending the Citizens’ fixture against Newcastle United on Sunday.