Salah doubtful for Liverpool clash against Crystal Palace

The Egypt international has not fully recovered from an ankle injury and could miss his side’s outing against the Eagles

Mohamed Salah remains a doubt for ’s Premier League game against on Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward suffered an ankle injury in the Reds’ victory against before the international break.

Subsequently, the former man missed ’s African Cup of Nations qualifying games against and Comoros.

According to Sky Sports, Salah is yet to recover from his injury and may not play a part when the Reds travel to Selhurst Park to face Roy Hodgson’s men.

international Joel Matip is also likely to miss the encounter as he is yet to overcome a knee problem which has sidelined him from action since October.

Salah has scored nine goals across all competitions this season, including six in the Premier League.