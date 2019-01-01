Safuwan Baharudin named in Asean Best XI at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Awards 2019

Singapore international Safuwan Baharudin garnered an important milestone in his career as he was named in the Asean Best XI at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Awards 2019 in Hanoi.

It was the fourth edition of the AFF Awards, which is a biennial affair and held the year following a Suzuki Cup tournament.

The defender becomes the fifth Singaporean to be selected for the Asean Best XI, following the likes of Baihakki Khaizan, Mustafic Fahrudin, Shahril Ishak (all 2013) and Hariss Harun (2015 and 2017).