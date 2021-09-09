SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP: List of winners (1993-2018)

Let us take a look at the complete list of winners of the SAFF Championship since its inception...

The Indian national football team will get back into action on October 4 when they will face Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship which is scheduled from October 1 to 16 in Maldives.

The last edition of the biennial international men's tournament was held in 2018 in Bangladesh where Maldives lifted silverware by defeating India 2-1 in the final at the Bangabandhu Stadium.

The Blue Tigers were the overwhelming favourites but an early goal from Ibrahim Mahudhee in the 19th minute tilted the scales towards the island nation. The Red Snappers doubled the lead after the hour-mark to further stamp their authority on the match. Although India's Sumeet Passi scored a goal in injury time, it was too little too late.

Who were the previous winners? Check out the table below.

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER'S LIST

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP 1993 India Round-Robin Format Sri Lanka 1995 Sri Lanka 1-0 India 1997 India 5-1 Maldives 1999 India 2-0 Bangladesh 2003 Bangladesh 1-1 (5-3 pen.) Maldives 2005 India 2-0 Bangladesh 2008 Maldives 1-0 India 2009 India 0-0 (3-1 pen.) Maldives 2011 India 4-0 Afghanistan 2013 Afghanistan 2-0 India 2015 India 2-1 (aet) Afghanistan 2018 Maldives 2-1 India

Which is the most successful team in the SAFF Championships?

India are the most successful nation in the SAFF Championship. as they have won it seven times. Maldives are the second most successful team with two championships. Whereas, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won apiece. Nepal, Pakistan and Bhutan are yet to win the SAFF Championship.