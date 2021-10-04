SAFF Championship 2021: Can Sunil Chhetri go past Pele's goal tally?

The Indian skipper is on the cusp of overtaking Brazilian legend Pele...

India were held to a 1-1 draw by Bangladesh in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2021 despite Sunil Chhetri scoring the opening goal for the Blue Tigers. The Indian talisman now has 76 international goals to his name, and he just needs one more strike to equal Brazilian legend Pele's record of 77 goals.

India next face Sri Lanka on October 7 and if Chhetri nets a brace, he will go past Pele, and be level with Hussein Saeed of Iraq. India will play three more international games and Chhetri will certainly look to add more goals to his tally.

The 37-year-old last scored the winning against Nepal in the second international friendly that India played against the Nepalis on September 5.

"I want to win a game if I am playing for my country. No matter who you are playing you want to win. Both the games against Bangladesh had been very difficult (in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers). I don't want to lose any game for my country," the forward stated.

"I am here to play for my country. I don't take any opportunity for granted. I wanted to play 100 games. And now I will take whatever opportunity I get my way," he added.

He is India's scorer highest in SAFF Championship with 14 goals so far, and this was the first time he scored against Bangladesh in this competition. However, his overall record against Bangladesh is excellent as he has scored six goals in as many appearances.

The last time India and Bangladesh met was on June 7 where Chhetri scored a brace against Jamal Bhuyan and co. in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier encounter which helped the Blue Tigers triumph over their neighbours by a 2-0 scoreline. Before that, it was in 2014 that he had last scored against Bangladesh. It was a brace on that occasion as well, which spared India the blushes with the match ending on a 2-2 score-line.

How many goals has Sunil Chhetri scored against Bangladesh?