Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Italy after dramatic penalty shootout win over England

Former India cricketer heaped praise on Italy after they clinched their second European crown.

Italy downed England 1-1 (3-2 pen) in what was a thrilling game of football at Wembley to take home the Euro 2020 title.

Luke Shaw had put England ahead as early as in the second minute however, Italy fought and wrested control of the proceedings only to equalise through Leonardo Bonucci in the second half.

In extra-time, both teams had their chances however, in the penalty shootout which ensued, the Azzurri held their nerves and clinched the title.

Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for most number of centuries in international cricket, took to social media and congratulated Italy for their fine performance and also had a word for the English team.

What was Tendulkar’s message to Euro 2020 winners Italy?

Congratulations to @azzurri 🇮🇹 on the hard fought victory to become the #EURO2020 Champions! 🏆

And well done @England for reaching the finals & keeping the game alive until the very end.



What a sport packed and refreshing weekend this has been! pic.twitter.com/41NnKNvJpy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2021

What was Michael Vaughan’s message to England after Euro 2020 final defeat?

Former England test captain Michael Vaughan acknowledged that the Italians were the better team on the night and probably, deserved to win the Euro 2020 title. However, he had kind words for the English football team and backed them to come good in international competitions, with the World Cup in Qatar less than 500 days away.