Rwanda vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Uganda and Rwanda will face off in their third Group E match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali on Thursday.

The Cranes will head into the match sitting third on the standings after managing two points from two matches while Amavubi are last after collecting a point from their opening two matches.

Uganda kicked off their campaign to reach Qatar with a 0-0 draw against Kenya in Nairobi and then secured a 1-1 draw against Mali in Kampala, while Rwanda suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mali in their opener in Morocco before a 1-1 draw against Kenya in Kigali.

Game Rwanda vs Uganda Date Thursday, October 07, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Uganda TV channel Online stream UBC NONE

Outside Uganda TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Rwanda squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clement Twizere Buhake (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda) and Olivier Kwizera. Defenders Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (Dila Gori, Georgia), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Clement Niyigenda (Rayon), Ange Mutsinzi, Christina Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Hassan Karera (APR) and Faustin Usengimana (Police). Midfielders Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Isaac Nsengiyumva (Express, Uganda), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Eric Nsabimana (Police) and Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali). Forwards Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Alain Kwitonda (APR), Yves Mugunga (APR), Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze) and Innocent Nshuti (APR).

Rwanda captain Haruna Niyonzima is confident the Amavubi will revive their hopes of reaching Qatar with a win against the Cranes.

“The game we played against Kenya was not bad because we had many chances to score but failed to use them, so we have to make sure that we can fight for three points at home against Uganda,” Niyonzima said as quoted by New Times.

“There are positives we need to pick up and upgrade and improve in the next match, and there are negatives that we need to correct because we are playing against a good side.

“Scoring is our main target and it is something that we need to go and work on.”

However, Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami will miss the services of holding midfielder Djihad Bizimana, who plays for Belgian side Koninklijke Maatschappij Sportkring Deinze (KMSK Deinze) after he tested positive for Covid-19.

But other professionals led by Simba striker Meddie Kagere, Salomon Nirisarike, Emery Mvuyekure, Yannick Mukunzi, Clement Buhake, Rafael York, Bryan Clovis Ngwabije, Thierry Manzi, Abdoul Rwatubyaye, and Emmanuel Imanishimwe are all available for selection.

Probable XI for Rwanda: Mvuyekure, Twizeyimana, Byiringiro, Imanishimwe, Nirisarike, Muhire, Mukunzi, Niyigenda, Rwatubyaye, Tuyisenge, Kagere.