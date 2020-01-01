Rwanda Premier League announces kick-off date for new season

The local federation has set a tentative date to start the new season after the previous campaign was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has confirmed the new 2020/21 Premier League season will start on October 30.

Like many leagues across Africa and the world, the Rwanda league was halted in mid-March owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic and could not resume after the country remained under lockdown.

According to a statement from Ferwafa, the executive committee which held a meeting on July 31, has approved the competition calendar for the new campaign and also scheduled some of the competitions which were postponed owing to Covid-19.

More teams

“The Ferwafa Executive Committee Meeting held on July 31, 2020, approved the Competitions Calendar,” read a statement published on the Ferwafa website.

“The Ferwafa Competitions Calendar released includes the period when the postponed competitions for the 2019/2020 season will resume.

“These competitions include the Second Division Men’s League play-offs which will be played in a single knock-out format at a yet to be named venue in Kigali from October 2-17, 2020 while respecting measures put in place to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The first and second division women's leagues will also be played between October 3 to December 20, 2020.”

The statement continued: “The Rwanda Premier League season 2020-2021 is tentatively planned to kick-off on October 30, 2020 and climax on May 20, 2021.

“The Second Division Men’s League season 2020-2021 will also tentatively kick-off on October 31, 2020, and climax on May 29, 2021.

“The Heroes Cup and Peace Cup competitions have also been planned in the Ferwafa Competitions Calendar. The 2021 edition of the Heroes Cup tournament will be played from January 19 to February 1, 2021, while the 2021 edition of the Peace Cup Competition is expected to kick-off on the weekend of February 4-5, 2020, and climax on June 5, 2021.

“The 2021 edition of the Women’s first division league is planned to kick-off on February 19, 2021, and climax on July 31, 2021, while the women’s second division league will kick-off on February 20, 2021, and climax on July 24, 2021, respectively.

Article continues below

“As part of the competition's calendar, the Executive Committee also approved player registration periods for the Rwanda Premier League, Second Division Men’s League.”

Meanwhile, the transfer window for the Premier League has also been revealed.

“The transfer window for Rwanda Premier League will cover a maximum ten weeks’ period, starting from August 16 2020 to October 24 2020 while the second Player Registration Period covering three weeks will commence on January 18, 2021, and end on February 5, 2021.”