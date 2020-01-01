African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Genk to sign Heracles star Dessers

reach agreement to sign Dessers

Belgian First Division A club Genk have reached an agreement with Heracles to sign Cyriel Dessers for €4 million, according to reports in the Netherlands.

After initially requesting for €6m, the Dutch outfit agreed a lower transfer fee which will see the Nigerian forward leave the in July and sign a four-year contract at Genk to fill Mbwana Samatta's void in the team.

Dessers had an incredible campaign before the Eredivisie was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak as he was the joint-top scorer in the league with 15 goals scored in 26 appearances.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old striker attracted interest from side and Italian club .

Kamara close to joining Nice

Nice are closing in on the permanent signing of Gambia's Hassane Kamara from rivals .

The Riviera club, through its director of football Julien Fournier, disclosed that they have concluded plans for the double swoop of the 26-year-old and ’s Morgan Schneiderlin this summer.

"As for Hassane Kamara, we did have discussions with Reims, with whom we have excellent relations. The negotiations went extremely well," Fournier said.

"He should also join us for the medical examination on Monday. In all likelihood, this should be two new players from OGC Nice."

Kamara has been at Reims since 2015, and he scored two goals in 23 matches before the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was cancelled.

fans beg Onana to stay

As uncertainty around Andre Onana's future continues to grow, Ajax fans have taken a giant step to show their love for the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Daily Mail reported that the Dutch supporters hung a large banner in front of the club's training facility on Monday which has the inscription 'Onana, please one more year'.

In recent weeks, the international has been attracting interest from Premier League clubs and Hotspur, and the imminent arrival of Maarten Stekelenburg from raises questions about the 24-year-old's future.

Elneny a target for Olympiacos

Greek giants Olympiacos are eyeing a move for out-of-favour midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

According to Sportime via Sdna, Elneny is considered as a replacement for Mady Camara if the Guinea international leaves Piraeus in the next transfer window.

The midfielder is currently on loan in with after he fell out favour at the Emirates Stadium last season.