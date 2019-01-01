Rose slams UEFA sanctions for Montenegro after suffering racial abuse
Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose has said he’s ‘lost for words’ after UEFA handed down a
Rose had said ‘couldn’t wait’ to quit the game in the aftermath of the abuse he and his 18-year-old team-mate endured in Podgorica in the European Championships qualification game on March 25.
England won the game 5-1.
He also said that the punishments meted out by UEFA were not harsh enough, likening the fines to what he’d ‘spend on a night out’.
“I’ve just found out [about the sanctions for Montenegro] and I’m lost for words a little and I am not surprised,” Rose told Sky Sports.
“I said before countries are fined what they are fined and I compared it to what I may or may not spend on a night out. Some people didn’t agree with me and what not. I stand corrected. What I said was true.
“I don’t think it’s a harsh enough punishment for someone to learn from in the future, just a
“I just hope that I never have to play there again, it’s a shame that this is where we are now and I just have to get on with it.”
Rose reiterated that he hoped never to go to Montenegro again, saying he’d been mentally scarred by the event.
“I wouldn’t want to go back there but obviously if I have to play there I will play. It’s not on my list of destinations to visit.
“That is not to say the whole country is like that, but I have only been there once and I’m mentally scarred a little bit and I am not in a rush to go back there.”
England will not return to Montenegro in this qualification
[1/2] FA Spokesperson: "The FA acknowledges UEFA's decision to sanction the Football Association of Montenegro. We hope that their next home match being played behind closed doors sends out a message that racism has no place in football or in wider society. pic.twitter.com/Y9xVTVR3Nk— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) April 26, 2019
The FA had tweeted that they hoped the ban would serve to show ‘racism had no place in the game or wider society.’