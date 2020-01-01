'Ronaldo told me he will probably end up in America' - MLS beckons for Juventus star, says Nani

The Orlando City winger is a former team-mate of Ronaldo's at club and international level, and the pair remain in contact

Cristiano Ronaldo told Nani that he “will probably end up in America” at some point of his career, the winger has claimed.

The pair have been team-mates at club and international level, having shared the flanks at and for .

Ronaldo has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry and David Villa in winding down his career in and, now 35, that day may well be approaching.

More teams

"A couple of years ago, he told me that he will probably end up in America," Nani told ESPN.

"It's not 100 per cent, but probably. There is a chance."

The side most frequently linked with a move in recent months has been Miami, David Beckham’s project club ready to make their debut in the new MLS season.

Nani was looking forward to his second season in the division, after completing his first year in Orlando.

With 12 goals and five assists in 30 appearances, the former C.P. man seems to be enjoying his time stateside – though his side finished second-bottom in the Eastern Conference.

"It is a great league," he added.

"Obviously there are points where we must improve as a league, even in the quality of the players.

"Here you have fantastic clubs, well organised with fantastic conditions, great coaches, great players. You see every season improving.

"I think we all have the conditions in this league. We are in a great country. Everything is around us. It is all about being better, not being afraid to improve."

Ronaldo’s current contract is believed to run until the summer of 2022, and it seems unlikely the club would be willing to contemplate losing him before then.

Article continues below

By the end of the 2021-22 season, though, Ronaldo will be 37 years old – and possibly considering a new challenge.

In the past, though, he has suggested he wants to finish at the top. In 2015, he said: "In my mind I want to finish in the top level, I want to finish with dignity so in a good club.

"It doesn't mean that to go USA or or Dubai is not good but I don't see myself [going there]."