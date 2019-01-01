Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for 'wonderful welcome' to Italy

The star striker has expressed his gratitude to his supporters in Italy and Portugal as he reviewed a successful season for himself and his teams

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked the fans of and as he looked back on a successful first season in .

Ronaldo saw Juventus to an eighth straight title while winning the Italian Player of the Year award, scoring 21 goals.

The former star was fulsome in his praise of the Turin faithful, giving them credit for their support in the club's latest triumph.

“What an unforgettable season!” Ronaldo said on his personal Instagram page.

“New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles.

“I have to thank all Juventus fans for the wonderful way I was welcomed in Italy!

“You’re an important part of all of our victories.”

On the international stage the 34-year-old forward captained Portugal to a win in the inaugural Nations League, netting a hat-trick to see off in the semi-finals.

Portugal added the Nations League to the 2016 European Championships and Ronaldo didn’t forget to single out his country’s fans in his post.

“Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the Portuguese people who helped us win another historical win for Portugal,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued.

“You’ll always have a special place in my heart! Personally I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievements I’ve had so far in 2019.”

He went on to enumerate the personal milestones he has surpassed thus far in the calendar year, before signing off by saying he was relying on his supporters to spur him on to continue to hit the heights.

“Italian Supercup winning goal; - Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals

"Nations League win and hat-trick;

"First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in ;

"First Player to win 10 UEFA titles;

"First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and ;

"First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019;

“See you soon! Together we’ll keep fighting for new and amazing conquests! I’m counting on you."

Ronaldo will have a new manager in Turin next season as Massimiliano Allegri quit the team at the conclusion of last season.

Maurizio Sarri is widely expected to replace Allegri, and will hope to guide Ronaldo and Juve to Champions League glory.

The Bianconeri have not won that competition since 1996.