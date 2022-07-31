The king plays! Ronaldo included in Man Utd XI for Rayo friendly amid ongoing transfer rumours

The Portuguese had been absent throughout the Red Devils' pre-season campaign, but is now back ahead of the new season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Manchester United's starting XI to face Rayo Vallecano despite the ongoing rumours linking him with a summer transfer. The 37-year-old made Erik ten Hag's lineup despite not featuring in any of the Red Devils' previous five pre-season fixtures.

Ronaldo indicated he was set to feature against Rayo on social media as he told his followers "the king plays", leading to speculation he would come off the bench, but Ten Hag has decided to use him right from the off at Old Trafford.

What has Ten Hag said about Ronaldo?

Ten Hag initially confirmed that Ronaldo would be in his squad for the Rayo friendly clash after United's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in Spain on Saturday.

The Dutchman admitted that the veteran forward is still a long way behind the rest of his senior team-mates in terms of fitness, however, having only just seen him return from an extended break.

"We'll see how long he can play," Ten Hag told Viaplay. "I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot."

Who is the GOAT? Diego Maradona

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Pele 7726 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is the GOAT? 6% Diego Maradona

47% Cristiano Ronaldo

41% Lionel Messi

6% Pele 7726 Votes

Who else made Ten Hag's starting XI?

Ronaldo will be sharing the spotlight with £46.5 million ($57m) summer signing Lisandro Martinez, with the former Ajax handed a centre-back berth alongside Raphael Varane.

Christian Eriksen has made Ten Hag's line-up after a cameo showing against Atletico, while Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek have also been included.

Will Ronaldo leave Man Utd?

GOAL confirmed that Ronaldo had handed in a transfer request earlier this summer, on the back of a dismal 2021-22 campaign for United that saw them drop out of the Champions League.

Getty

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has been seeking a move to a club still playing in Europe's elite competition, but has so far been unable to find a willing suitor.

The likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico and Barcelona have all distanced themselves from Ronaldo, while a potential homecoming at Sporting CP has also been ruled out at this stage.

United have publicly insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will not be sold and, as it stands, he will be available for their 2022-23 season opener against Brighton next weekend.