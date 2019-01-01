'Fatigued' Ronaldo rested for Juventus friendly in Korea, Sarri confirms

The forward was not involved as Juve drew 3-3 against Team K League in an exhibition match in Seoul on Friday

Maurizio Sarri has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo sat out ' exhibition match against Team K League in Seoul on Friday due to fatigue.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute as Juve drew 3-3, with Sarri naming a relatively strong side despite his star forward's absence.

Matthijs de Ligt was included from the start, while Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic were also in the line-up, though Juve had to rely on a late header from Blaise Matuidi and a sensational strike from Matheus Pereira to salvage a draw.

And Sarri revealed he spoke with Ronaldo and Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli before deciding not to utilise the 34-year-old.



"We gave room to some of the younger figures who were ready to step up. Ronaldo was very tired, so we decided to rest him," Sarri told a news conference.

"Ronaldo was expected to play, but he was not 100 per cent fit due to muscle fatigue. I spoke with Andrea and Ronaldo before the match and we concluded that it would be best for him to rest."

Two of Juve's three pre-season goals prior to Friday's clash had been scored by Ronaldo, who should be fit to feature in the Bianconeri's next friendly, against in Stockholm on August 10.

"Now we have 10 days without games, so we can focus on preparing well in training," Sarri concluded.

Ronaldo had a delayed end to the 2018-19 season, after leading to victory at the inaugural Nations League finals at the conclusion of the club season.

With the final on home soil on June 9, this could have played a part in his fatigue. Juventus have already played friendly matches with and as they gear up for the new campaign.

They are yet to learn their schedule for the new season, with the fixtures as yet unconfirmed. The fixture list is due to be revealed on July 29.

Article continues below

Sarri could be picking from a different squad by the time his side return to competitive action, with uncertainty surrounding the future of forward Paulo Dybala.

Tottenham are reported to have lodged an opening bid for the star, while Spurs left-back Danny Rose has been linked with a move in the opposite direction.