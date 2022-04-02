Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo is not in Man Utd's squad vs Leicester

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Leicester because of illness.

The Red Devils face Brendan Rodgers' side at Old Trafford looking to boost their hopes of a top-four finish in the crucial encounter.

Ronaldo, 37, netted a hat-trick in United's previous Premier League match as they beat Tottenham 3-2 and played a crucial role in Portugal's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in midweek.

What has happened?

But the attacker will not be able to help his side's quest for a Champions League spot this week, as he has been ruled out with 'flu-like symptoms' after being unable to train on Friday.

The news comes as a blow to Ralf Rangnick's team who are already without striker Edinson Cavani after the Uruguay international picked up an injury this week.

What has been said?

Rangnick told MUTV: "He had some flu-like symptoms before training yesterday, he didn’t feel well enough to train.

"We sent out a doctor to his home this morning to check if he felt any better but he didn't, so he’s not in the starting XI as he was supposed to be."

How has Ronaldo performed for Man Utd?

Ronaldo is United's top scorer in the Premier League this season.

The former Real Madrid star has scored 12 times in the English top flight this term, registering three assists along the way.

He was pivotal for Portugal in midweek, too, as he provided an assist for United co-star Bruno Fernandes as they beat North Macedonia 2-0 to seal a place at the World Cup.

What is at stake for Man Utd against Leicester?

United are sixth in the table heading into the clash with Leicester.

They sit four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but have played one more game than their rivals for a Champions League place.

Tottenham are also in the picture as they sit one point above United and three behind the Gunners.

