Hudson-Odoi reveals Ronaldo as his favourite player & Ronaldinho his idol

The winger has expressed his admiration towards two Ballon d'Or winning superstars he looked up to while rising through the Chelsea ranks

teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi has described Cristiano Ronaldo as a "great role model" while also naming Ronaldinho as his "favourite past star".

Hudson-Odoi has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in European football over the past couple of years, after graduating from the Blues academy in 2017.

Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri gradually introduced the 19-year-old into the first-team fold in 2018-19, but his progress was cut short by an Achilles injury suffered in April.

The international did not return to action at the end of September, and it has taken time for him to rediscover his best form amid strong competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

However, Hudson-Odoi put in a man of the match display and found the net in a 2-0 win over in a third-round tie last weekend, which served as a stark reminder of his unique talents.

With Frank Lampard now at the helm, the mercurial winger has already featured in three more Premier League matches than he did in the whole of last season, and he is happy with how his career is progressing in west London.

Hudson-Odoi has admitted to looking up to superstar Ronaldo as a shining example of a consummate professional, which he is also striving to be as he matures and develops his all-round game.

When asked to name his favourite current sports star, the Chelsea ace told the club's official app: "Cristiano Ronaldo. I say that because of the way he handles himself.

"All the way through his career he has been professional and worked his way through to where he is to this day. He is a great role model for loads of people so I would say, Cristiano Ronaldo."

Hudson-Odoi went on to describe legend Ronaldinho as his "idol" when quizzed on who he considers as his favourite sports star of all time.

"I would say Ronaldinho, just because of the way he played," he said. "He had loads of positivity and always had a smile on his face.

"He always was encouraging and being positive in everything he does. So for me, Ronaldinho is an idol and my favourite past star."

Chelsea will be back in Premier League action on Saturday, with Hudson-Odoi in contention for a starting spot once again in a home clash against .

Lampard's side are six points clear of fifth-placed in the final spot after 21 fixtures, with a trip to Newcastle on January 18 set to follow their latest outing.