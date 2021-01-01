Ronaldo has more than proved his worth to Juventus - Pirlo

The 36-year-old's future has become the subject of speculation since the club were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto

Andrea Pirlo says Cristiano Ronaldo has "more than proved his worth" to Juventus.

Ronaldo, 36, joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2018 and has scored 92 goals in 121 appearances in all competitions.

But the Portugal star has been linked with a move away from the Serie A champions in the wake of their elimination from the Champions League.

What has been said?

Pirlo has insisted that there is no problem with the forward and is not surprised by the rumours surrounding his future.

"Ronaldo is fine. It's natural that he's disappointed by what happened the other night in the Champions League, he trained very well and has recovered to play tomorrow against Cagliari," the Juve boss said at a press conference.

"It's natural there are rumours after the elimination, he's the most important player in the world alongside Leo Messi.

"He has always done well for us, scoring 90-odd goals and he has more than proved his worth."

The rumours about Ronaldo's future

Former Juventus president Giovanni Gigli has urged the club to get rid of Ronaldo at the end of the season and described his signing as a mistake.

It has been reported that he could be on his way back to Real Madrid, with head coach Zinedine Zidane having said that Ronaldo is "magnificent" when asked about his side's possible interest this week.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo said the French champions are paying attention to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's situations but said there are no plans in place to sign either of the stars at this moment in time.

