Ronaldo benched for Juventus' Serie A opener however Nedved convinced he will stay despite transfer speculation
Juventus director Pavel Nedved insists that Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains in Turin despite the star beginning the Serie A season on the bench.
Ronaldo was a surprise absence from the Juve starting XI as they kicked off their Scudetto quest on Sunday away to Udinese.
Yet despite rumours linking him with a move away, Nedved affirmed that the decision was purely football-related.
What was said?
“We mustn’t try to create sensational stories where there aren’t any," the director told DAZN before kick-off. "It was a decision shared with the player. At the start of the season, naturally he is not at top fitness.
"The coach is trying to use the best line-up at this moment, for example Chiellini is also on the bench today. The decisions were made to be most competitive today."
The bigger picture
Ronaldo has proved a key player for Juventus since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2018, leading the club to the Serie A crown in both of his first two seasons.
Juve fell short both domestically and in Europe during 2021-22, though, and with less than 12 months remaining on his contract there is widespread speculation that the veteran could move on, with former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid and even a stunning partnership with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain mentioned as possibilities.
For their part, the Bianconeri are not interested in discussing a sale, and Nedved joins coach Massimiliano Allegri in assuring that Ronaldo has no plans to leave this summer.
"Ronaldo is an added bonus for us, because he guarantees a large number of goals," Allegri told reporters in the build-up to the Udinese clash. "Obviously, we also have to work as a team to get the best out of an individual.
"He has always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave. "Ronaldo told me that he is staying at Juventus."