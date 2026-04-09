Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Ronald KoemanIMAGO
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Ronald Koeman diagnoses Barcelona’s crisis and laments the loss of Camp Nou’s prestige

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
R. Koeman
L. Yamal
Raphinha
Spain
Netherlands
Brazil

 He expressed his deep disappointment at Barça's defeat to Atlético Madrid.

 Ronald Koeman, the former Barcelona manager, expressed deep disappointment after Barça’s 2–0 home loss to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The result leaves Barcelona needing a three-goal victory in Tuesday’s return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano if they are to reach the semi-finals.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper AS, Koeman said: “At the moment, the whole system seems too dependent on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.”

“When they’re not at their best, the team loses creativity, rhythm and confidence,” he added. 

The Netherlands manager added, “Against Atlético, I felt Marcus Rashford was the only player who really tried to help Yamal create chances.”

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

“At this level, that’s not enough; you need more players to step up and take responsibility. Frankly, it’s sad to see Barcelona lose like this at home.”

He concluded: “This stadium once intimidated visitors; now teams arrive expecting to win, and that’s a big problem.”

(Read also) Legal expert responds: How will UEFA handle Barcelona’s complaint about the refereeing?

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting