Roger Hunt, Liverpool legend & England World Cup winner, dies aged 83

The former forward passed away peacefully at home following a long illness on Monday evening

Roger Hunt, who helped England to World Cup glory in 1966 and remains Liverpool's leading scorer of league goals, has died at the age of 83.

The former frontman, who spent 11-and-a-half memorable years at Anfield after joining the Reds as a 20-year-old in 1958, passed away peacefully on Monday following a long illness.

His return of 285 goals for Liverpool was unmatched until Ian Rush came along, but no player has managed to better his haul of 244 efforts for the club in league competition.

What has been said?

Liverpool said in a statement on the club's official website: "Hunt made his debut in a 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United at Anfield in September 1959 – and, naturally, marked the occasion with a goal.

"Under the management of Bill Shankly, who arrived at the club a few months later, Hunt would form a fearsome strike partnership with Ian St John and went on to win the Second Division title in 1962, two First Division titles in 1964 and 1966 and the club’s long-awaited first FA Cup in 1965.

"Hunt’s achievements saw him bestowed with an honorary knighthood from the Kop and he will forever be known as ‘Sir Roger’ by supporters of the club he graced with such distinction.

"He also achieved legendary status on the international stage, starting the 1966 World Cup final in which England beat West Germany at Wembley. He scored three times in six appearances during that tournament and 18 goals in 34 caps overall for his country.

"The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time."

Current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has said: "It’s really sad news and our thoughts and our love go to his family.

"Unfortunately, it feels too frequent in this moment we are saying farewell to these giants of our club.

"Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear.

"To be the goalscoring catalyst of the Shankly team to actually achieve promotion and then go on to win those precious league titles and the FA Cup puts him in a bracket of LFC legends who are responsible for making us the club we are today. Not only that, he was also a World Cup winner in 1966, too.

"I am told the Kop christened him 'Sir Roger' for all his achievements. A goalscorer who never stopped working to help his team-mates; I believe he would have fit in well within our current team.

"So, it is Sir Roger we will remember, honour and pay tribute to over the coming days.

"You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Tributes to Roger Hunt

The football community has been paying its respects to one of the greats of the British game, with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher among those to mourn the loss of a club icon.