Roger Assale: Ivory Coast forward inspires Young Boys comeback win over Rangers

The 25-year-old's equaliser helped the Swiss outfit turn around a first-half deficit and grab a crucial win at home

Roger Assale inspired to a 2-1 win over with his second-half leveller in Thursday's encounter.

The international tapped in Ulisses Garcia's cross in the 50th minute to cancel out Alfredo Morelos' opener just before half-time.

Assale was later substituted in the 67th minute but Young Boys fought on to secure three points with Christian Fassnacht scoring a stoppage-time goal.

The triumph was Young Boys first win in the Europa League this season after losing to in their Group G opening fixture a fortnight ago.

Assale will be looking to build on his second goal of the season when Gerardo Seoane's team visit FC Zurich for their next Swiss outing on Sunday.