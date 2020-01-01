‘Robertson is a freak of nature & Europe’s best left-back’ – Rose salutes Liverpool defender

The England international, who is taking in a loan spell at Newcastle, considers a Premier League rival to be the finest in his chosen position

Andy Robertson is “a freak of nature”, says Danny Rose, with the star considered to be the best left-back in European football.

A meteoric rise to prominence has been enjoyed by a international on the books at Anfield since Jurgen Klopp snapped him up from for just £8 million ($10m) during the summer of 2017.

Remarkable value has been found in that deal , with Robertson forming a devastating full-back partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold .

The 26-year-old’s delivery from the flanks has made him a useful weapon in Liverpool’s armoury , with an impressive haul of assists recorded.

He is also comfortable when forced onto the back foot, with Rose admitting that a Premier League rival now sets the standard in his chosen position.

The international, who is currently taking in a loan spell at Newcastle from , told The Lockdown Tactics podcast : "Andy Robertson looks like a freak of nature. I watch him play football and in every game he gives the same commitment.

“His consistency levels are extremely high. He is just brilliant. We played Hull four or five years ago at White Hart Lane and Robertson was playing for Hull, as was Harry Maguire.

"I wouldn't have noticed Robertson at that time, if I'm being honest, but he then moved to Liverpool and he has been the best left-back for them.

"He's been the best left-back in England and, maybe, Europe for the past two years.

"For me, now, he is the one I'm looking to catch, without a doubt. He is the best.”

Robertson is not the only Scottish left-back to have earned plenty of plaudits in recent years, with Kieran Tierney having starred for Celtic before earning a big-money move to Arsenal in 2019 .

Rose added on the highly-rated 22-year-old: "I tried to watch the games in the Champions League when they were on the television. Brendan Rodgers said at that time that Kieran was one of the best in Europe.

"As soon as Brendan said that then I took an interest in him.

"I feel very sorry for him this season as he's had a bit of bad luck with injury.

"I do rate the two of them very highly but Robertson is the best."