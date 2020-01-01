East Bengal's Robbie Fowler rues refereeing and 'schoolboy football'

East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler is open to having VAR in the ISL...

head coach Robbie Fowler expressed his disappointment at the performance of the referee in his team's 0-2 defeat against on Saturday.

The Red and Golds were denied at least two penalties in their third (ISL) match but Fowler believes the referees may need help.

The most blatant miss by the official was when Ashutosh Mehta brought down Jacques Maghoma with a poor challenge in the first half but a penalty was not awarded.

After the game, the former player said, "I thought (the penalties) were blatant. Certainly the first one in the first half was clear-cut. The second one, for me, was clear cut as well."

Fowler admitted that his side lacked dynamics up front and called the team's performances the worst in the first three matches.

"Tonight was prob our worst performance so far. We have lacked dynamics in the final third, we will get it right. It has been tough for us, not making excuses here. We are guilty of giving away silly goals.

"We played okay. We felt we should have got more out of the game. We played against an unbeaten team. We were the better team. Sometimes it is schoolboy football (while defending). When you are a professional footballer, you need to realise what's at stake. We will work on that on the training pitch."

Fowler was asked whether he would say yes to bringing VAR to ISL. He replied, "I am going to say yes. Referees might need a bit of help, I know they are doing a tough job. When you get two blatant penalties wrong like that, it is tough to take for a manager. Not a huge fan of VAR, I think it slows the game at times."