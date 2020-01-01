Robbie Fowler: East Bengal matched ATK Mohun Bagan

East Bengal combined well through their passes in the first-half but failed to get on the score sheet

The first-ever Kolkata derby in the ended in favour of as they defeated 2-0 at the Tilak Maidan on Friday.

The first-half remained goalless but East Bengal looked the better team. Antonio Habas' team then struck twice through Roy Krishna (49th minute) and substitute Manvir (85th minute) in the second-half to bag all three points from the marquee clash.

East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler was not satisfied with the result but mentioned that they matched traditional rivals with their performance. Fowler, who has the experience of managing Brisbane Roar and Muangthong United prior to his stint at East Bengal, also believes that his side can grow better as the season progresses.

"Well of course I'm not satisfied with the result. I think performance-wise we were okay. For a team who have been together two and a half weeks, I think we have put together a good performance. We are talking about a team who were champions last time and we matched them, more than matched them. The result is disappointing, the performance is okay, there are glimpses of what we can become," Robbie Fowler said in the post-match interview.

The Englishman was of the opinion that ATK Mohun Bagan players were fitter and sharper than his players. He further lamented that East Bengal did not undergo the ideal preparation in the pre-season but there were a lot of positives to take from the match.

"Fitness-wise they were bit sharper than us, maybe towards the end." the former player said.

We haven't had the most ideal preparation but we accepted it. We have spent two and a half weeks on the training pitch. We have not trained together. I think we'll get better and better," he added.

East Bengal will next face in an away fixture on Tuesday.