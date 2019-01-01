Robben has options in and out of Europe and believes he can extend his career for five years post-Bayern

The veteran Dutch winger is preparing to bid farewell to German football this summer and believes he could play on towards 40 years of age

Arjen Robben has options to consider in and out of Europe as he prepares to leave , with the veteran winger claiming to still have “four or five years” left in him.

At 35 years of age, that is a bold call by the former international.

He is, however, open to new challenges that could convince him to stretch his playing career towards his 40th birthday.

There is an acceptance that the injury issues which have followed him around of late could scupper those plans, but Robben has no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon.

He told Kicker: “I still want to play, but it’s important that I do not have another five months with one injury or several minor injuries.

“I can play for another four or five years, but that's only without injury.”

While expressing fitness concerns, Robben is also aware that he needs to find an intriguing project in order to maintain his ambition and drive.

The former and star is accustomed to challenging for major honours and does not want to start slipping down the pecking order.

He added: “I’m used to playing at the highest level, for titles, across my whole career.

“I do not know if it's in me to be in a team that plays for sixth or eighth place.”

Robben does, however, have several opportunities to consider.

“There are so many options, Europe, outside of Europe,” he said.

It could be that he is lured to , with America holding obvious appeal to the Dutchman.

Article continues below

Robben will not be heading to , though, with a move to Asia not forming part of his plans.

“There are pluses and minuses and, in the end, it comes down to what feels right,” he added on his future.

Whatever path he takes from this point, Robben has already secured a standing as one of the finest performers of the modern era – with his impressive roll of honour including league titles in Holland, , and , over 600 club appearances , more than 200 goals and 96 caps for his country.