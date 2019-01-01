Transfers
Riyad Mahrez rejoices after Manchester City reach League Cup final

The Algeria international provided an assist to help City crown an emphatic win over the League One side

Riyad Mahrez is delighted after Manchester City sealed a place in the final of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old provided the assist for Sergio Aguero's winner as the Citizens defeated Burton Albion 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium, taking the aggregate scoreline to 10-0.

Mahrez who last featured for the side in the first leg of the encounter having been left out of the matchday squad for City's 3-0 win against Huddersfield Town last weekend played for the entire duration of the cup game.

And the winger has taken to the social media to laud their qualification to the final stage of the competition.

“Into the final,” Mahrez posted on Instagram.

This season, the former Leicester City star has made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and contributing six assists.

He will look to play a part when Pep Guardiola’s men trade tackle with Burnley in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

 

