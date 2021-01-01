River Plate vs San Lorenzo: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

Buoyed by impressive back-to-back wins, the hosts will have one foot in the play-offs if they can overcome their struggling clasico rivals

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch River Plate vs San Lorenzo

River began the Copa on a low note, going down 2-1 to Estudiantes in their opening game.

Since then the Millonario have endured mixed fortunes, dispatching Rosario Central and neighbours Platense before falling at home to Argentinos and drawing the Superclasico 1-1 away to arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

Marcelo Gallardo's men currently sit in second place in Group 1, while victory on Sunday would be their third in a row and all but guarantee them a play-off spot with just two games remaining.

San Lorenzo have struggled to put together a consistent run of form, both in the Copa Liga Profesional and in continental competition.

Copa Sudamericana defeat at home to Chile's Huachipato has heightened pressure on the Cuervo going into this clasico, although Diego Dabove's men have won three and drawn one of their last four domestic games to push themselves into play-off contention.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 25 2pm/5pm River Plate vs San Lorenzo Fanatiz

River vs San Lorenzo team news

River are at near-full strength, with only Matias Suarez, still struggling with a knee injury, unavailable for the hosts.

The away side will have to do without striker Franco Di Santo, who has missed his team's last two games due to a muscle strain.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 25 11:45am/2:45pm Racing Club vs Colon Fanatiz April 25 5pm/8pm Rosario Central vs Estudiantes Fanatiz April 25 5pm/8pm Atl Tucuman vs Talleres Fanatiz April 26 11:45am/2:45pm Platense vs Aldosivi Fanatiz April 26 2pm/5pm Gimnasia vs Newell's Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.