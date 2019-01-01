Rita Chikwelu: Super Falcons midfielder scores as Kristianstad thrash Kungsbacka

The Nigerian was on target as Elizabet Gunnarsdottir's side crushed their visitors in a Swedish top-flight game on Saturday.

Rita Chikwelu scored and also made an assist in Kristianstad's 5-0 triumph over Kungsbacka in a Swedish Damallsvenskan game on Saturday.

Chikwelu, who had failed to find the back of the net since the 3-0 win against Eskilstuna United on May 19, was in action for 74 minutes as her team secured their third win in a row.

The 31-year-old scored her second goal of the season in the 69th minute to increase the lead to 3-0 before Amanda Edgren scored twice to hit her quadruple in the match.

The international, who made her 16th appearance this season, was replaced by Tilda Persson five minutes after her goal.

The result at Villians IP takes Kristianstad to third on the log with 31 points from 17 games and they will visit Goteborgs DFF in the Swedish Women's Cup on Wednesday.