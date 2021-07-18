The forward has been strongly linked with Real Madrid, but his new manager expects him to stay put after being granted permission to travel to Tokyo

Rafa Benitez says Richarlison "knows he has to give something back" to Everton after holding talks with the Brazil striker over his Olympics involvement.

Richarlison is set to link up with his country in Tokyo on Thursday, less than two weeks after playing in the Selecao's Copa America final defeat to Argentina.

Everton have granted the forward permission to participate in the Olympics despite the fact he will miss a large portion of their pre-season campaign, but Benitez expects him to repay the favour when he eventually returns to Goodison Park.

Goal has learned that former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has been in contact with Richarlison over a potential reunion at Real Madrid ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Everton are now thought to be bracing themselves for a formal offer from the Blancos, but Benitez is confident that a prized asset will remain on Merseyside after being supported in his international endeavours.

“I was in contact with him, he had the Olympic Games in the back of his head, we needed to sort out his situation and he is fine,” Benitez, who replaced Ancelotti at Goodison at the end of June, told the club's official website.

“He is happy because he can go there… and he knows he has to give us something back because we were supporting him.

“That [not being involved at the start of the season] could be something we can consider not great in the beginning but will be a massive boost for us in the rest of the season because he will try to deliver.”

If Brazil manage to make it all the way to the Olympics football tournament final, Richarlison will be in Japan until at least August 7, which is when the final is due to take place.

The 24-year-old would then face a race against time to recover before the new Premier League season kicks off seven days later, with Everton set to open their campaign against Southampton.

Benitez could also be sweating on the availability of France full-back Luca Digne for the Toffees' first top-flight fixture.

Digne's Euro 2020 journey with Les Bleus was cut short due to a thigh injury, but the 27-year-old's new club manager is hopeful that he will soon be ready to return.

“I had contact with him [on Wednesday morning], he is training well, doing his job and ready to join the team as soon as possible,” said Benitez.

“He is a great professional and I know he is working hard. My exchange of messages with him has been good because he is telling me he is nearly ready.”

