Richarlison addresses transfer talk amid Man Utd & Liverpool rumours

The Brazil international has seen another move mooted after just one season at Everton, but he claims to have no desire to secure a switch elsewhere

Richarlison has been linked with and , but the forward claims to be happy at Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old has only spent one season on Merseyside and two in English football.

He arrived at in the summer of 2017, before making a move to Everton that was worth an initial £40 million ($51m).

Richarlison has starred during his time in the Premier League, recording 18 goals in top-fight competition.

Thirteen of those were recorded for the Toffees in 2018-19, while also contributing two assists.

Senior international recognition has come his way with and admiring glances continue to be shot in his direction ahead of the summer transfer window.

It has been suggested that United, who are plotting an overhaul of their squad, may be tempted to table a big-money offer.

A move across Stanley Park has even been mooted for a player who has caught the eye with his direct running and end product in the final third.

Richarlison is aware of the rumours, but claims to be paying little attention to them.

He has told FourFourTwo: “It’s a nice feeling when you get praise for your good work, but I’m not thinking about a transfer at the moment.

“I’ve just arrived at . I’m happy here.”

Richarlison penned a five-year contract upon his arrival at Everton, with that deal intended to take him through to 2023.

The Toffees have no desire to part with a prized asset.

It could, however, be that interest continues to build over the coming weeks.

That is because Richarlison has been included in the Brazil squad for the 2019 Copa America.

He will be chasing down continental glory on home soil alongside superstar performers such as Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.

The Selecao are set to take in friendly dates with and Honduras before opening their Copa campaign against Bolivia on June 14.

Tite’s side will then take in further Group A fixtures against and before hoping to reach the quarter-finals.