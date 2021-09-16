Rice joins Lampard in West Ham record books after netting in Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb

The England international made history by scoring his sixth goal in all competitions for the Hammers at Stadion Maksimir

Declan Rice has joined Frank Lampard in West Ham's record books after finding the net in their Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb.

The Hammers travelled to Stadion Maksimir on Thursday night for their opening Group H fixture, having earned their spot in the Europa League by finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

Michail Antonio set David Moyes' side on their way to victory by scoring early in the first half, and Rice rounded off a comfortable 2-0 victory with a spectacular solo effort that also saw him enter into West Ham's hall of fame.

Rice's landmark strike

Rice intercepted a loose pass in his own half in the 50th minute of the contest, and proceeded to drive towards the opposition penalty area while showing off his impressive close control and balance.

The England international beat two defenders before firing a low shot through the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper's legs, becoming the Hammers' youngest goalscorer in European competition since Frank Lampard over twenty years ago.

Lampard scored in a 1999-20 UEFA Cup encounter with NK Osijek at the age of 22 years and 88 days, with Rice only 157 days older when breaking his duck on the continental stage.

22 - At 22 years and 245 days, Declan Rice is West Ham's youngest goalscorer in major European competition since Frank Lampard netted against NK Osijek in the 1999-00 UEFA Cup (21y 88d). Footsteps. pic.twitter.com/ITHO0UfyKv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2021

Rice's overall West Ham record

Rice was making his 150th appearance across all competitions for West Ham against Dinamo, and marked the occasion by scoring only his sixth goal for the club.

It was also the midfielder's first-ever strike away from home, but he has also recorded six assists since making his debut back in 2015.

What's next?

Rice will be back in contention for a place in Moyes' starting XI when the Hammers play host to Manchester United in their next Premier League outing on Sunday.

