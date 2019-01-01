Ribery reveals Premier League talks before choosing Fiorentina

The 36-year-old is happy with his decision to join the Serie A side despite receiving offers from elsewhere

Franck Ribery says the affection he feels for has justified his decision to shun transfer interest from the Premier League.

The former international was linked to and clubs in the Middle East after leaving as a free agent at the end of last season.

Fiorentina won the race for his signature and have reaped the benefits, with winger Ribery named 's Most Valuable Player for September following a string of standout performances for Vincenzo Montella's side.

"I had other contacts, in and also in , but there was a spark with the Fiorentina executives," Ribery told Corriere della Serra.

"When I agreed to come to Florence I couldn't know that it would be love at first sight, but that's how it has been since the evening of the presentation. That night was special and I will always carry it with me.

"Speaking with [sporting director Daniele] Prade and [consultant Joe] Barone, even with coach Montella, I felt warmth and confidence in me.

"So my wife told me: 'In my opinion you will go to Fiorentina'. I looked at her and replied: 'Maybe you're right'.

"Two weeks later, we were here and she says: 'See? Look where we are'. She was right.

"I also talked a lot with Luca Toni who told me about the fans and the club. I am really very happy to have come to Florence."

And the winger is delighted to see his strong performances recognised with the MVP award amid his bright start to life in Italy.

"I'm pleased because it is a good league, the whole world knows that," he added. "There are so many excellent teams like , , , , . And people live for football. Even is now an important club."

The 36-year-old departed Bayern at the same time as long-time team-mate Arjen Robben, who decided to retire aged 35.

"I don't know," Ribery responded when asked how much longer he might have left in the game. “I haven't thought about it yet. But two years could be possible. We hope to still be at Fiorentina.

"I came here because I'm hungry and I want to be able to win something. But the future cannot be foreseen."