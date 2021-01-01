Report: Issahaku’s Bayer Leverkusen deal falls through over ‘dubious and disrespectful behaviour’

The 17-year-old’s anticipated move to the German outfit is off according to transfer speculations

German side Bayer Leverkusen have pulled out of negotiations to sign Ghana starlet Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The 17-year-old, who plays for Ghana second tier side Steadfast, was on the verge of sealing a move to the Bundesliga outfit amid competing interest from Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Swiss side FC Basel, Goal reported on Tuesday.

According to news outlet Kicker on Thursday, the deal fell through on Wednesday after the German club grew unhappy by the attacker’s entourage who have been in the European country as guests of the club since Monday.

“Fatawu is a highly talented player and Bayer made a very good offer," says Michael Ruhnau, who put Bayer and Fatawu's agent in contact, "but I can understand those responsible for Bayer have refrained from the transfer because of Fatawus' advisor’s dubious and disrespectful behaviour.”

According to the report, Issahaku’s agent was in talks with another club, suspected to be Liverpool, despite having agreed to transfer the player to Leverkusen, and consequently cancelled a purported final meeting on Wednesday to wrap up the deal at the last hour.

Leverkusen suspect the cancellation was a move by the Ghanaians to buy themselves more time for a planned meeting with another interested club before making a final decision.

The Germans are also said to be unhappy by moves on the part of the player's team to “drive up the price” by linking the attacker to other clubs including Basel, Belgian side Anderlecht, Austrian fold Red Bull Salzburg, Ajax, Dortmund and Liverpool.

Issahaku is among Ghana’s most exciting young talents, with his stock rising drastically since the turn of the year.

The attacker, who can play anywhere across the forward line, captained Ghana to the Wafu B U17 Cup of Nations in January, from where he earned promotion to the Black Satellites for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations a month later.

At the tournament, the Steadfast prodigy scored two goals to help Ghana win the tournament, both strikes earning nomination for the Goal of the Tournament award. He was also named the Most Valuable Player at the championship in Tanzania.

There was more positive news to come for the youngster on his return from the competition as he was immediately drafted into Ghana’s senior squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March.

After training with the Black Stars, he was dropped to the B side for an international friendly fixture with Uzbekistan where he scored Ghana’s consolation in what ended in a 2-1 defeat.