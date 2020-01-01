Rennes ready to reject €80m offer from Real Madrid for Camavinga

The rising France star is wanted across Europe but his club won't be letting him go cheaply

sporting director Florian Maurice said the side have no intention of selling teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga amid links to , even for €80 million (£72m/$89m).

Camavinga is reportedly wanted by La Liga giants Madrid following a breakout Ligue 1 campaign before the 2019-20 season was cut short in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 17-year-old midfielder has also previously been linked to French champions .

More teams

"Camavinga's departure has not been spoken about," Maurice told RMC Sport. "There has never been a real interest. Since my arrival, I was clear that Camavinga would be included in the project.

"If Real Madrid offer €80 million for him as is being talked about, the answer is no. We want him to stay so that he keeps developing at Rennes."

"For me it is clear, this player must be part of the project for the coming season. We want to continue with this player," Maurice continued.

"It is important for him that he continues with Stade Rennais. He's a very good boy, a great player.

"These are discussions we will have together. For our part, we have no intention of letting him go.

"It is worth pointing out that the player has the ambition and maybe the desire to go elsewhere. I would listen to him, but at the moment he has a Rennes contract and we will then see how the transfer window is working."

Camavinga has previously been encouraged to take the next step in his career by joining a club like Real Madrid by former defender Mario Melchiot.

Article continues below

"When I left , people said to me it was too early and that I should stay in Holland," Melchiot, who played for Rennes during the 2006-07 season, told Goal. "Let me tell you something, as a player just do what’s right for you and not listen to what people tell you.

"If you feel like it isn’t the right move, then stay where you are. I think you should always consider your development. The team you go to should make you better and you should make the team better.

"But if Real Madrid feels right to Camavinga, he shouldn't listen to what the critics are saying. Every move in football is a risk, but it is about knowing what you can achieve. If he thinks he can achieve great things at Madrid now, he should go for it."