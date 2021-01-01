Renard denies 'disrespectful' links to Bafana Bafana job

Safa is expected to announce a new man to lead the South Africa national team on Saturday and the Frenchman has ruled himself out

Former Zambia and Ivory Coast coach Herve Renard has stated it is “disrespectful” to his name to be touted as a possible candidate for the vacant Bafana Bafana coaching job.

Currently coaching Saudi Arabia, Renard’s name has prominently featured as a potential replacement for Molefi Ntseki who was fired at the end of March following their failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Frenchman was even reported to be one of the three remaining three coaches from which Safa is set to select the man to take charge of Bafana Bafana.

“Just for your information, real information. I deny it, I never applied. I am under contract and very happy in Saudi Arabia. This is disrespectful to the Saudi community,” Renard told Marawa Sport Worldwide on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Coach Hervé Renard tells me this regarding the rumours about him having applied for the Bafana job!!

pic.twitter.com/UdFW7U7T6N — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 21, 2021

Despite being mentioned as a possible Bafana candidate in the past, Safa would have had to dig deep in their coffers to match the high salary he is earning in Saudi Arabia.

Also with Saudi Arabia right on course for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification, the chances of the Frenchman coming to South Africa were always slim.

Renard is a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winning coach who led Zambia and Ivory Coast to continental glory in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

With Renard having ruled himself out of consideration for the Bafana top role, the names of Carlos Queiroz and Hugo Broos remain as the top contenders.

Queiroz was South Africa coach between 2000 and 2002 and is strongly tipped to return.

The 68-year-old Portuguese has been without a job since leaving his post as the Colombia mentor last year and is available for a new challenge.

Since partying ways with South Africa, he has been involved in excellent coaching jobs; working as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant manager at Manchester United as well as a brief spell as head coach at La Liga giants Real Madrid.

He also had stints as Portugal and Iran coach, guiding them at a combined three Fifa World Cup tournaments.

Article continues below

Another reported aspirant Broos guided Cameroon to the 2017 Afcon triumph. The Belgian is unattached after leaving his role as KV Oostende caretaker coach in April 2019.

After reportedly receiving overwhelming interest in the Bafana job, Safa could announce a surprising name too.

Local coaches like Eric Tinkler and Benni McCarthy have also had their names mentioned.