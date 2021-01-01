Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

‘Rename it Manchester City Cup’ – Twitter buzzing as Mahrez & co beat Tottenham Hotspur to Carabao Cup

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Aymeric Laporte Riyad Mahrez Joao Cancelo Man City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup final 2020-21
Getty Images
Football fans have suggested that the competition should be named after the Citizens who silenced Spurs to the diadem

Football fans have flooded social media to salute Manchester City after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to lift the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola's men dominated throughout, however; it was Aymeric Laporte’s 82nd-minute effort that separated the teams at Wembley.  

That triumph is a record-equalling eighth EFL Cup win for the Citizens and their fourth consecutive season lifting the diadem.

As expected, fans went on Twitter to praise City on their latest achievement, with some suggesting that the tournament should be named after the Etihad Stadium giants.

