Red-hot Patson Daka nets hat-trick to lead Red Bull Salzburg past Mattersburg

The Zambia international was in a spectacular form, scoring three goals to help his team claim a comfortable victory against Franz Ponweiser’s men

Patson Daka stole the show at Pappelstadion, scoring a hat-trick to help Red Bull Salzburg to a 3-0 victory against Mattersburg in Saturday’s Austrian game.

Having found the back of the net in his side’s thumping of Ebreichsdorf in Wednesday’s Cup tie, the 21-year-old maintained his form against Franz Ponweiser’s men.

Daka, making his 12th league appearance and seventh start this season, opened the scoring in the 34th minute of the encounter.

The Zambia international then doubled his team’s lead seven minutes later before completing his hat-trick in stoppage-time.

The striker featured throughout the game along with international Jerome Onguene, who made his ninth league appearance.

Daka now has 14 goals across all competitions this season, including 12 in the Austrian top-flight to help Jesse Marsch’s men extend their lead at the top of the log.

The former Liefering striker will hope to continue his blistering form when Salzburg take on in the second leg of their game on November 5.