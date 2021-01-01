Real Madrid without Ramos & Varane for Liverpool clash as French defender tests positive for Covid-19

The Blancos have seen another experienced centre-half ruled out of their plans heading into a crunch Champions League quarter-final tie

Real Madrid have been rocked by the news that Raphael Varane has tested positive for Covid-19, with the French defender now unable to play any part in a Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The World Cup-winning centre-half joins Blancos captain Sergio Ramos in being ruled out of a meeting with the Reds, as Zinedine Zidane sees his pre-match plans left in tatters.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are due at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday evening and will welcome the news that another key man is set to be missing for their rivals.

What has been said?

The Blancos have posted in a statement on their official website: “Real Madrid CF informs that our player Raphael Varane has given a positive result in the Covid-19 test that has been carried out this morning.”

Will Varane make the second leg?

Any player testing positive for coronavirus has to take in a period of self-isolation.

That quarantine window has been longer than a week throughout a global pandemic, meaning that Varane is also set to miss out on a trip to Anfield.

Real are due on Merseyside next Wednesday, with a place in the semi-finals of elite European competition being chased down.

Any other games Varane will miss?

Along with being forced to sit out a double header with Liverpool, the France international will also be absent for a Clasico encounter with arch-rivals Barcelona.

Zidane’s side are set to play host to old adversaries on Saturday in a contest that could have a major impact on the Liga title race.

The bigger picture

Real have grown accustomed to seeing senior stars ruled out on a regular basis this season.

Injuries have been a problem for the Spanish giants throughout a testing 2020-21 campaign that has delivered highs and lows on the form and fitness front.

Club captain Ramos finds himself back on the sidelines after picking up another knock on international duty, with no date set for his return to action.

Eden Hazard is another who remains short of match sharpness in another injury-hit campaign for the Belgian, while Federico Valverde is also working his way back into contention after being stuck on the sidelines of late.

