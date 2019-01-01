'Real Madrid will never give up' - Solari vows to challenge Barcelona in La Liga

The two sides may be separated by eight points after 22 games, but the Madrid boss is confident they can catch up before the end of the season

Real Madrid will never give up on their hopes of winning La Liga this season, coach Santiago Solari has vowed despite the eight-point gap between them and leaders Barcelona.

Solari's side are third in the Spanish top flight, but edged slightly closer to their main rivals on Sunday by beating Deportivo Alaves 3-0, capitalising on Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Valencia and second-placed Atletico Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Real Betis.

Having recovered from their early-season inconsistency, Madrid are now on a four-game winning streak in the Spanish top flight.

They still have a sizeable deficit to overcome if they are to beat Ernesto Valverde's reigning champions to the crown, but Solari insists they will keep up the fight.

"Madrid never give up," he said at a press conference. "Always until the very end, and when I say the end I mean until the last game of the season.

"We showed hunger to cut the gap in points and we did it. Same as last week and the week before that. We will always go out to win the game, regardless of the mathematics."

Vinicius Junior was among the goals for Madrid on Sunday, doubling his side's lead in his 11th La Liga appearance since the 18-year-old's move from Flamengo last summer.

And Solari was full of praise for the Brazilian, who has now scored three goals in all competitions this season.

Article continues below

"He had a great match. He was applauded for it. He is responding very well," he said.

"We are delighted with his arrival and his progress. He always has the support of the mature players in the squad. They take care of him, love him and advise him."

Madrid face fierce rivals Barca at Camp Nou on Wednesday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie before resuming league action with a trip to city neighbours Atletico. The following Wednesday, February 13, they will return to their Champions League campaign, taking on Ajax in the first leg of their last-16 clash.