Real Madrid vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Los Blancos will be looking to wrap up their pre-season commitments with a win over the Italian giants

Real Madrid will aim to finish off their pre-season on a high when they take on Juventus at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, United States on July 31. Carlo Ancelotti's troops remain winless after their first two friendlies against Barcelona and Club America, and it will be their last opportunity to get back to winning ways before they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on August 10.

Juventus, meanwhile, are yet to be beaten during their United States trip, winning against Guadalajara before drawing with Barcelona.

Massimiliano Allegri would like to have the last laugh against compatriot Ancelotti and may well field his best possible XI to take on Madrid. Regardless, it is expected to be a close contest and GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right across the action in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game Real Madrid vs Juventus Date July 30/31, 2022 Kick-off 3:00am BST / 10:00pm ET

How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1 and made available to stream live through Premier Player.

Whereas in the United States, it will be broadcasted on FS2 and Fox Deportes, which can both be streamed on fuboTV. The match can also be streamed on Fox Sports Go.

TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 (UK), FS2 and Fox Deportes (USA) Premier Player (UK), FUBO TV, Fox Sports Go (USA)

Real Madrid squad and team news

Carlo Ancelotti should have a full squad to pick from as Dani Carvajal has regained fitness and should be available for the match. Club captain Karim Benzema missed the game against Barcelona but produced an impressive performance against Club America as he successfully recovered from the knock.

Luka Modric was suffering from fever but has tested negative for Coronavirus, and, having re-joined training, he should also be fit to play.

Ancelotti has already stated that he will field the same XI against Juve that will line up against Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup, which means that we can expect to see a full-strength starting line-up. Indeed, there is also the possibility that he picks the same team that won the Champions League in May.

"The 11 is going to be more like last year's because it's (the UEFA Super Cup) a tournament for winning the Champions League and that has to be taken into account. We have to finish the season by winning the Super Cup. The team is going to look like the one we put out on Saturday," Ancelotti said after the 2-2 draw with Club America.

New signings Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger may feature in the second half, along with other first-team players such as Eden Hazard and Rodrygo Goes.

Position Players Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez, Lucas Canizares. Defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola, Vinicius Tobias. Midfielders Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga. Forwards Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano Dias, Juanmi Latasa.

Juventus squad and team news

Juventus will be without the services of Paul Pogba as the midfielder has been ruled out for a lengthy period following a tear in his meniscus.

However, Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie should be fit to start and Moise Kean will be another to look out for, with the striker eager to add to the two goals he scored against Barcelona.

Angel Di Maria and Danilo should start against their former club while Juan Cuadrado may continue to feature in an unusual role on the left. Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele embarrassed the Colombian in the previous game and he'll be eager to make amends against Madrid.