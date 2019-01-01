Real Madrid vs Girona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Real Madrid recorded one of their best wins of the season against Sevilla at the weekend and will be hoping that they can carry that performance through to the Copa del Rey.
Girona beat Atletico Madrid on away goals in the last round of this competition and they will have to slay another giant if they are to progress to the semi-finals.
|Game
|Real Madrid vs Girona
|Date
|Thursday, January 24
|Time
|8:30pm GMT / 3:30pm ET
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Real Madrid players
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Luca, Altube, Courtois
|Defenders
|Carvajal, Varane, Marcelo, Nacho, Reguilon, Sanchez, Odriozola, Sergio Ramos
|Midfielders
|Casemiro, Jaume, Ceballos, Valverde, Brahim, Isco, Modric
|Forwards
|Vazquez, Vinicius Jr, Cristo, Benzema, Bale
Keylor Navas, Gareth Bale and Jesus Vallejo all miss out with injury.
Toni Kroos, Marcos Llorente, Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio are all closing on a return following recent injuries.
Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Ceballos; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius.
|Position
|Girona squad
|Goalkeepers
|Bounou, Iraizoz
|Defenders
|Mojica, Espinosa, Juanpe, Alcaca, Planas, Benitez, Ramalho, Muniesa, Alamo
|Midfielders
|Portu, Granell, Garcia, Pere Pons, Timor, Roberts, Luiz, Garcia, Ho,
|Forwards
|Stuani, Doumbia, Lozano
Johan Mojica, Carles Planas and Patrick Roberts will sit out the game due to injury for Girona.
Potential Girona starting XI: Bounou, Alcaca, Espinosa, Juanpe; Pons, Timor, Luiz, Garcia; Stuani, Doumbia, Portu
Match Preview
With Real Madrid's disappointing league campaign so far, Santiago Solari must be targeting the Copa del Rey to keep the fans and the board happy with some silverware.
Girona overcame Atletico Madrid in the previous round and they have to make another trip to the Spanish capital in their quest to progress in the Copa del Rey.
Real Madrid didn't look at their best against Leganes in the last round, losing 1-0 in the second leg albeit with a weakened side.
Los Blancos will be looking to break Barcelona's recent monopoly on the competition, with the Spanish champions winning the trophy for the past four years.
The absence of Gareth Bale will hamper Madrid's chances in this game whilst Girona will have to hope Cristhian Stuani's recent links to Barcelona have not gone to his head.
The former Middlesbrough man has been in red-hot form this season, netting 12 goals in 17 appearances in La Liga and they will be hoping that he can carry that form over to the cup and book Girona a place in the semi-final.