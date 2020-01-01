Real Madrid target Camavinga already verging on undroppable for France boss Deschamps

The teenager became the youngest player to score for his country since Maurice Gastiger over a century ago

Eduardo Camavinga is already bordering on being undroppable for Didier Deschamps, the boss has said.

midfielder Camavinga made his first international start in the friendly against on Wednesday and opened the scoring in a 7-1 victory with an overhead kick in the ninth minute.

At 17 years and 11 months old, he became the second youngest player to score for Les Bleus after Maurice Gastiger (17 years, five months) against in March 1914.

Camavinga was drafted into the squad in September as a late replacement for Paul Pogba following the midfielder's positive coronavirus test and became France's youngest debutant in 106 years when he came off the bench against .

Deschamps is wary of demanding too much from Camavinga – who is reportedly a target for – but admits the teenager is making it hard not to pick him.

"I don't really want to put him out of the squad or the team considering how he plays. Let's see, he is still young," said Deschamps.

"I need to manage him like Julien Stephan is managing Eduardo at Rennes. He will play every three days soon. He is a very young player with a lot of great skills and huge talent.

"I already selected him last month, I think he is good enough and that's why he plays. He needs to show his skills on the pitch, even if we should not ask too much either.

"He is here. We all know the huge competition we have in the midfield but it's not the others and him, it's totally him among the others. I will need to make some choices."

A double from Olivier Giroud, who captained the team on his 100th appearance, and an own goal from Vitaliy Mykolenko sent France into half-time 4-0 up.

Viktor Tsygankov pulled one back for Ukraine but goals from Corentin Tolisso and substitutes Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann secured a resounding triumph.

Giroud's brace took him to 42 international goals, sending him above Michel Platini and into second on France's all-time scoring list – only Thierry Henry (51) has more.

"I am very happy for Olivier, not only for his 100th game with us. Even if he did not score every time, he is always very important for us, he is one of the players who started with me in 2012," said Deschamps.

"He always has this fire inside, this passion. Bravo! That's why I asked him to be captain tonight. It may be symbolism but I know it's important for him. It's done. I won't give him gifts, he knows that, but I hope he can keep doing things like that."

France face and Croatia in the Nations League on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.