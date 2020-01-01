'Real Madrid squad are with Zidane to the death' - Carvajal backs Blancos boss amid talk of a 'crisis' at Santiago Bernabeu

The Spanish right-back has no doubt that the Frenchman is still the right man to lead the reigning Liga champions

Dani Carvajal has backed Zinedine Zidane amid talk of a "crisis" at , insisting the squad are with the current Blancos boss to the "death".

Madrid have endured a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign which has led to questions over Zidane's position in the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat.

The Frenchman has watched his side slip to fourth in La Liga after eight fixtures , and has only seen them pick up four points from a possible nine in their group.

The Blancos suffered their second domestic defeat of the season at the hands of on Sunday, with several players guilty of allowing their standards to drop during the 4-1 thrashing at Mestalla.

Zidane has taken the brunt of the criticism for the result, though, and it has been suggested that he is now on borrowed time in the dugout, with another club legend Raul and ex- manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly being lined up as potential replacements.

However, Carvajal says the dressing room remains 100 per cent behind the 48-year-old head coach, who has delivered two titles and three Champions League crowns during two separate spells in charge.

"We are with the coach to the death, with the club, with the team-mates that we have next to us, and the philosophy of the coach, is that we are all together, that we all go in the same direction and that's what he has done during all the years that he has been here," the Madrid defender told Marca .

Carvajal went on to highlight the fact that any negative performances or results are magnified at the Bernabeu, with expectations always sky high for the most successful club in European football.

"Whoever has been here for a few years gets used to it, in the end, you can beat in a highly contested match and lose to Valencia, against a good rival, away from home," he said.

"We didn't have our day, but sometimes you can't win every game and it seems like we're in crisis. In the end, you have to get a little used to these ups and downs, these ups and downs of feelings, criticism and flattery."

The Spanish full-back added: "We are Real Madrid, we have a very good squad and do not doubt us because we will fight for everything and in the month of March you will be happy because we will be alive in all competitions."