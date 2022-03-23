Toni Kroos had a night to forget on Sunday as his Real Madrid side suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona.

The Clasico clash at Santiago Bernabeu could hardly have gone worse for the capital club as they were completely dominated by their eternal rivals.

Kroos' involvement was cut short as he was substituted at half-time, but that was not the end of his misery that night.

What has been said?

The midfielder found he had sustained an injury during the clash and required stitches to clear it up, but he was then called in for a doping test, where he had to sit with members of the other team.

Kroos described the evening as a "bitter" one as he ran through the events on Einfach mal Luppen, the podcast he hosts with his brother, Felix.

"I had a wound and they had to sew up my tibia with three stitches," Kroos said.

"I saw that I was bleeding but I didn't really notice it in the game.

"In addition to the result and the injury, my night was over when the doctor informed me that I had a doping control.

"That rounded off the night, sitting there for an hour and a half in doping control.

"I found myself with Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba. We don't speak. Vinicius Junior and I were the losers and I was looking forward to getting out of there.”

What next for Real Madrid?

The defeat brought an end to a four-game winning run in La Liga for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

They sit nine points clear of second-place Sevilla in the table, with Barca now 12 points behind them.

Madrid's next game is against Celta on April 2, and Kroos says his team must bounce back and ensure they finish the season as champions.

"We have to raise our heads again," he said.

"Anyone would have signed at the start of the season to be where we are.

"The season has been very good so far, we are doing very well and there are still two months left where we cannot allow what has happened to change our course.

"We have a lot of opportunities for titles."

