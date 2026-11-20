Jose Mourinho has addressed growing speculation over Endrick's future ahead of the January 2027 transfer window. Despite the Brazilian teenager's limited minutes so far this season, the Real Madrid boss insists the club still needs him.
Mourinho addresses Endrick exit rumours
Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has pushed back against speculation linking Endrick with a move away in the January 2027 transfer window. Amid ongoing debate over the young striker's limited playing time this season, Mourinho made clear that the forward remains an important part of his plans.
"He's doing very well here," Mourinho said. "For me, the situation is very clear: Real Madrid is more important than Endrick. I care a lot about Endrick; he's a fantastic kid, and I have great affection for him, but for me, Real Madrid is more important than Endrick. That means Real Madrid needs him. And the Real Madrid coach needs him."
A direct message to agents and rival clubs
Mourinho aimed his remarks directly at reporters, agents and clubs circulating transfer stories ahead of the winter market. While acknowledging that the club's hierarchy holds final authority over squad decisions, he stressed that management knows his stance.
"You already have your answer—you, the people who write, his agents, and all the clubs that send news to the newspapers," Mourinho continued. "After that, Real Madrid, as a superior structure, if my superiors decide something different, in today's football, it must be respected. But I, as the coach of Real Madrid, the superior structure knows that for me, Endrick is important."
Why squad depth matters in Madrid
Mourinho also rejected the broader idea that players with fewer minutes must automatically leave the club. With Real Madrid competing across La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup, rotation remains essential.
"Real Madrid must have a strong squad with solutions, where the coach is not worried if a player is injured or if one has gone with his national team and comes back tired," Mourinho explained. "I want players who give me options to have a great season. I don't want eleven good players; I want many."
Chasing opportunities in a crowded schedule
Real Madrid enter a demanding run of fixtures beginning with Saturday's La Liga clash against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. With three matches in eight days and a heavy winter calendar ahead, every forward in the squad must stay ready to contribute.
For Endrick, the upcoming schedule offers a fresh chance to push for minutes under Mourinho before the January window opens.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.