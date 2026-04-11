Real Madrid has frozen all institutional contact with the Spanish Football Federation, accusing the governing body of maintaining an “unfair and rigged refereeing system”.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, General Manager José Ángel Sánchez initially participated in meetings to launch the new refereeing system but pulled out at the last minute, calling the RFEF president to explain that Real Madrid would not sign the agreement—a clear sign of the growing rift between the two parties.

The final straw, according to club sources, was the La Liga match against Girona, where referee Albertola Rojas’s decisions were deemed biased: two similar incidents involving Kylian Mbappé were handled differently, despite clear television evidence.

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Sources in Madrid describe the current situation as “a competition rigged by the referees” and insist that every match reinforces their belief that the club must stay apart from the Federation until the refereeing system is completely reformed.

A source close to the club’s hierarchy states: “We are not seeking privileges, but justice. What is happening is unjustifiable and cannot be tolerated.”

The strain was evident during the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, when Spanish football chief Rafael Luzán sat alongside UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin at the Santiago Bernabéu. but he was seated a full three rows back, a clear sign of the frosty relationship between the club and the federation.

While the club acknowledges that officiating is not the only reason for its domestic struggles, it believes it is the single biggest cause of dropped points and insists that stance will not change until the Spanish refereeing system is thoroughly overhauled.

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