Real Madrid get more penalties because they attack more - Simeone

Barcelona have alleged the Blancos get favourable refereeing decisions but the Atletico Madrid boss thinks that they make their own luck

get more penalties than other teams in because they are on the attack more often, according to Diego Simeone.

defender Gerard Pique and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu have suggested Madrid, who sit four points clear of the Catalan giants at the top of , are benefiting from favourable decisions from referees.

Zinedine Zidane said has was "tired" of hearing such comments after his side beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Sunday, the second straight game they have won courtesy of a Sergio Ramos penalty, which was awarded after a VAR review spotted Dani Garcia's trip on Marcelo.

Iker Muniain was critical of the officials after the match because Athletic did not receive a spot-kick for Ramos appearing to step on Raul Garcia's foot off the ball or for another incident involving the Madrid captain and Dani Garcia.

Madrid have been awarded nine penalties in La Liga this season – only Athletic and Real Mallorca have earned more (10 each) – and Simeone thinks it is natural for a team that plays on the front foot to get such decisions.

"VAR exposes everything. Before we didn't have the possibility of seeing some things that we now see. The referees are people who can be wrong as well," the boss told a news conference.

"It is fairer. If they give you more penalties, it's because you are in the opposition's area more. If they attack more, like Real Madrid, it means you are there longer.

"In the speed of the game it's difficult to see what happens, but now another referee sees it with calmness on television. People too, from their homes.

"Then there is a person who decides, which is the VAR. It can hurt you or help you, but now we are all clear on if its offside, if it's a penalty… we are all more exposed."

Atletico face on Tuesday and will be without talismanic midfielder Joao Felix due to an ankle injury.

Felix has scored eight goals and supplied three assists in 34 appearances in all competitions since moving to Wanda Metropolitano from for a club-record fee of €126 million (£114m/$143m) last year.

Simeone intends to remain patient with the 20-year-old international when he is available for action again.

"Joao is in his first year at Atletico. I am not surprised by anything that is happening to him," said the Argentine head coach.

"He has to be patient and not disengage. The anger he has because of what he wants to show, because of his qualities, sometimes costs him.

"Few footballers at 20 or 21 are the finished article. He has undoubted talent. He's a humble, respectful boy who gets along with everybody."