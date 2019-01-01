Real Madrid confirm Asensio suffered ACL rupture against Arsenal

The Blancos' plans for next season have been dealt a blow after the Spaniard suffered a ruptured ACL in their clash with the Gunners

have confirmed Marco Asensio suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in their International Champions Cup clash with .

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital for a checkup after being stretchered off the field during the pre-season clash in Maryland on Wednesday .

Asensio's foot seemed to get caught in the turf as he tussled for possession with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang around the 60-minute mark before he fell to the ground clutching his knee in agony.

Madrid have now confirmed the full extent of the damage, with an ACL injury set to sideline the international for a number of months.

The club has released an official statement on their website, which reads: "After the tests performed on our player Marco Asensio by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of his left knee.

"The player will be surgically operated in the next few days."

Asensio was visibly distressed while being attended to by Madrid's medical staff, banging the ground with his fists before covering his face to try and hide his frustration.

Zidane admitted post-match that the injury was "worrisome" and he could now be without a key performer for a large portion of the 2019-20 campaign.

Madrid found themselves 2-0 down at half-time against Arsenal before Asensio was introduced from the bench for the second period.

The Spaniard made an immediate impact on proceedings, playing a key role in the build-up to Gareth Bale's 56th-minute goal which hauled Zidane's side back into the game.

Asensio then grabbed a superb equaliser, linking up smartly with Marcelo before firing the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and into the roof of the net.

After his withdrawal, Madrid went on to win the match on penalties, but a high price was paid for the victory.

Arsenal had been looking to arrange a loan deal for Madrid's Dani Ceballos, but Emery admitted Asensio's injury "could be bad news" for any potential deal.

Zidane might also be forced to make a u-turn on Gareth Bale's future, having revealed over the weekend that the club are trying to arrange his departure.

The Welshman has been linked with a move to and a return to the Premier League, but Zidane was "happy" with his display against Arsenal.